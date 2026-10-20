A 60-year-old man died and three others, including a seven-month-old infant and a 13-year-old girl, were injured after a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw overturned on a hilly road leading to Dhalaikhal in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at around 10 am while the auto-rickshaw was travelling towards Dhalaikhal via Jaidanpur. According to preliminary information, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed on a slope, causing it to overturn. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Ainul Haque Mazarbhuya, aged around 60. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He later died while being transported to Guwahati for advanced treatment.

The three injured were identified as Nargis Akhtar Mazarbhuya, 13-year-old Alma Begum Mazarbhuya, and seven-month-old Arhan Mazarbhuya. All three belong to the same family and are undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, according to the information available.

Local residents assisted in the rescue operation after learning about the accident.

The death of one family member and injuries to three others, including two children, have cast a pall of grief over the area. While preliminary reports point to possible brake failure, the actual cause of the accident will be established only after further investigation.