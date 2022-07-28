19 Assam labourers went missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kamey district, in the month of July. With their whereabouts unknown, the local administration got in touch with the Border Road Organisation (BRO) to trace the missing persons.

Among the missing 19 labourers, Ainul Haque, a teenage worker, from a remote village in Assam's Dhubri district was left unreported, which came to light only on Wednesday.

Ainul Haque, a young man, allegedly went to Itanagar in search of work. According to sources, Rijaul Karim, a contractor, lured numerous young people from around the state of Assam to Arunachal's Itanagar with the promise of employment.

Reports claimed that the contractor took the young labourers to the Kurung Kamey district, and Ainul Haque was among them. After the workers went to Arunachal, they were cut off from their families.

On July 2, Ainul Haque left a voice message for his father. Ainul contacted his family and told his father that he would never be able to return home and that they were being tormented with overwork and threatened with sharp weapons if they don't work extra.

The contractor, according to the family, sold the worker in Arunachal. After being verbally abused by the contractor, Haque's family reported him missing at the Kokrajhar Police Station.

However, the police did not take the necessary actions, prompting the family to appeal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the matter and take appropriate action.