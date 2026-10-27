An eight-year-old girl and her one-and-a-half-year-old brother have been left without both their parents after a shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area claimed five lives on the night of October 26.

Their parents, Debarshi Bharali and Rinika Bharali, were among those killed in the firing, which took place at around 9 pm. While the incident has triggered a police investigation into an alleged dispute over the hotel’s lease agreement, the fate of the two young children has emerged as a deeply concerning question.

In a matter of hours, the siblings lost the two people they depended on for care, security and support. The elder child is eight years old, while her younger brother is only 18 months old—an age at which a child remains entirely dependent on adults for everyday care.

The tragedy has raised questions about who will take responsibility for the children, where they are currently staying and what arrangements will be made for their upbringing, education and emotional well-being.

However, details about their present whereabouts and care arrangements have not yet been confirmed in the information available. It is also unclear whether relatives or child-welfare authorities have reached out to the siblings or taken steps to ensure their immediate safety.

The shooting claimed the lives of five people, including four members of the same family. The deceased were identified as Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Ishan Kashyap, Debarshi’s wife Rinika, Helena’s brother Bhudev Bharali, and Narayan Das, reportedly Bhudev’s caretaker. Satyendra Pathak, a driver, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police have arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi, who had reportedly taken Hotel Bilas Inn on lease around a year ago. Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the accused was apprehended within an hour of the incident and that the .32-calibre pistol allegedly used in the shooting had been seized.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the firing may have stemmed from a dispute over the hotel’s expired lease and discussions regarding its renewal. Reports have also raised questions about alleged unpaid rent and outstanding electricity dues, though investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As the investigation continues, the immediate concern for the two children is their safety and the availability of stable, long-term care. Ensuring that they have a secure home, responsible caregivers and continued access to education and healthcare will be critical to their future.

For now, questions remain over who will take responsibility for the siblings and what support will be provided to help them navigate life after the loss of both parents. These details require confirmation from the family, authorities or child-welfare officials.

The tragedy extends beyond the five deaths. It has also left two very young children facing a future without their parents, making clarity on their care and protection an urgent concern.