One nomination rejected during scrutiny in Assam’s Kokrajhar district

One nomination paper was rejected during scrutiny in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on March 24, officials said.

The nomination of Bilendra Basumatary of the Voters Party International (VPI) from the 2-Dotma (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) was rejected by the Returning Officer during scrutiny.

According to officials, the candidate had listed himself as one of the proposers, which violates Section 33(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. In addition, one of the proposers was found to belong to a different LAC. It was also observed that none of the ten proposers had affixed their signatures in Part II of Form 2B, as mandated under the rules.

Officials said these discrepancies constituted valid grounds for rejection of the nomination.

No nominations were rejected in the district’s other four constituencies — 1-Gossaigaon, 3-Kokrajhar (ST), 4-Baokhungri and 5-Parbatjhora — where all nomination papers were found to be in order after scrutiny.