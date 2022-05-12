What is the direction of the state's education system and how are government-run schools? While the education minister has modified the education system in the state, a sorrowful photo of a primary school in the Rangia education sector has surfaced. Kalmoni Barkukuria Primary School no. 903 is the name of the school.

The school has a total of 92 students. Only one teacher has been teaching 92 students at this school with much difficulty for the past four months. Gunotsav's first phase has already started in the state. On the eve of Gunotsav, the teacher at this school in Rangia has been busy preparing for the celebration while also teaching the children.

The school needs three teachers though a teacher alone has been teaching 92 students in six classes of the school alone through a lot of hardships. The teacher contacted the divisional authorities but did not get any response. Some students as well as parents and school management officials have demanded the department authorities to arrange for the appointment of two teachers in the school before the 2nd phase of Gunotsav.