To celebrate the one-year anniversary of ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration, the Assam government has decided to grant one-time cash support to Jeep Safari participants and tourist guides. This is an attempt to ease the financial hardships of those who engage in Kaziranga National Park jeep safaris. The Assam Chief Minister kept his word, and more than 400 gypsy drivers and guides who were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak were given a relief package worth Rs 25,000 as compensation for their losses.

For two years, the rigorous lockdown and other restrictions imposed by Covid had a negative influence on Kaziranga's tourism sector. It's worth emphasising that tourism supports a large number of people in Kaziranga, either directly or indirectly. Hundreds of drivers and tourist guides working on jeep safaris were hit hard and sustained significant losses during the lockdown. It was due to the fact that tourism was their sole source of revenue.

Meanwhile, the Kaziranga National Area and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) had invited Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to visit the park. The actor made the 'Thank You' gesture after donating Rs 1 crore to the park's animal welfare. The actor gave the money to the chief minister's relief fund in 2019. He witnessed the tragic predicament of wild animals during the Assam floods and expressed his grief upon learning of the floods' destructive impact in Assam.