One year after Zubeen Garg’s death, fans gather at Sonapur memorial site as calls for justice continue

A year after the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, hundreds of fans gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur on Saturday, September 19, as Assam marks the first death anniversary of the music icon.

The temporary memorial site on the outskirts of Guwahati witnessed a large gathering of fans, family members and artistes, with people singing Garg’s songs and paying tribute to the singer. A three-day programme, organised by the Assam government’s Cultural Affairs Department, began on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday.

Garg died on September 19, 2025, leaving behind a large body of work spanning Assamese and other Indian-language music and cinema. His death was followed by widespread public mourning across Assam, along with demands for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Friday, singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta visited Zubeen Khetra and met Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. As Garg’s songs were being sung at the venue, Papon said the younger generation should be encouraged to sing the late singer’s compositions rather than being criticised for mistakes.

“I think that it is a beautiful sight that so many young people are singing their hearts out to Zubeen’s songs. It is not the right time to point out their mistakes; we should encourage them to sing his songs. The mistakes can be rectified later on,” Papon said.

Veteran actor Arun Hazarika also visited the memorial site and reiterated the demand for justice in Garg’s death. He said the large turnout reflected the continued public interest in the singer’s legacy.

“We want justice for Zubeen, but this should not be at the cost of injustice to someone else,” Hazarika said.

Hazarika also welcomed the re-release of Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, in several theatres across Assam on Friday. He said Garg’s artistic works should be preserved for future generations.

Recalling his association with Garg, Hazarika said the singer had been his neighbour and that they would often speak when they met outside their homes.

Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi visited Zubeen Khetra and urged the Assam government to declare September 19 a public holiday as ‘Zubeen Divas’.

“I have appealed to the government to officially declare tomorrow’s date as Zubeen Divas and announce it as a holiday so that Zubeen fans can observe the occasion properly,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also criticised the state government over the pace of the process related to the investigation into Garg’s death. He said the process should have been completed within six months and raised concerns over the incomplete development of Zubeen Khetra.

“It is unfortunate that even a year after his passing, even the boundary walls of Zubeen Khetra have not been constructed,” he said.

The three-day observance has drawn fans from different parts of Assam to Sonapur, where the temporary memorial arrangement has become a focal point for tributes to the singer. The programme will conclude on September 19, marking one year since Garg’s death.