ONGC adopts 'practical and safer strategy' with 50% groundwork done at gas leak site: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today that international specialists from the United States are expected to arrive at the site of the uncontrolled natural gas leak at ONGC's RDS 147A well in Sivasagar district this evening, marking a crucial phase in efforts to contain the week-long blowout.

Speaking through a social media update, Sarma revealed that ONGC has abandoned earlier approaches and is now implementing "a more practical and safer strategy" to cap the leak that began on June 13. The chief minister emphasised that approximately 50% of preliminary work, including site preparation and equipment deployment, has been completed.

"Full-scale operations under the new plan are set to begin tomorrow," Sarma stated, adding that both central and state governments are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the situation.

The development comes after ONGC's initial containment efforts proved insufficient to stop the continuous gas outflow that started during routine servicing operations at 11:45 AM on June 13. The state-owned energy giant had been working with its internal well control teams before deciding to bring in international expertise.

ONGC has managed to establish a connection between the affected well and a nearby production facility, allowing controlled diversion of some gas flow. The company continues to maintain water blanketing around the well as an additional safety precaution.

Environmental monitoring conducted by Assam's Pollution Control Board shows air quality parameters remain within national standards, according to ONGC. The leaked gas has been confirmed as non-toxic and lighter than air, enabling natural dispersion at higher altitudes.

The company has restricted access to the site, permitting only essential operational personnel within the affected area. Noise levels beyond a 500-metre radius from the well site are reported to be within acceptable limits.

This incident has revived memories of the 2020 Baghjan blowout in Tinsukia district, where an ONGC well leak escalated into a massive fire, causing significant environmental damage and displacing thousands of residents. That incident took nearly six months to fully resolve.

Local communities and environmental groups are closely watching developments, particularly given the proximity to populated areas in Sivasagar district. The region is home to several tea gardens and agricultural lands that could be impacted if containment efforts fail.

ONGC officials stress that safety protocols are being strictly followed and that all actions comply with regulatory guidelines and industry standards. The company maintains that community and environmental safety remain top priorities as operations continue.