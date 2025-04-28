The employees' union of ONGC's Assam Asset, the ONGC Purbanchal Employees' Association (OPEA), has announced a series of agitational programmes against the management to press for the fulfilment of multiple longstanding demands, including the reinstatement of overtime allowances and the regularisation of temporary staff.

Reacting swiftly to the development, the PSU's local management has initiated a dialogue process and invited the OPEA for discussions to address the grievances.

Speaking to PTI, OPEA General Secretary Sanjeeb Boruah said that the union has served a formal 'Notice of Agitation' to the management, listing a set of nine critical demands. "We will not disrupt work during the agitation. However, all employees of the Assam Asset will wear black badges from May 3 to May 8 as a peaceful show of dissent and solidarity over unresolved and pressing issues," Boruah said.

The second phase of agitation will commence on May 13 with an indefinite sit-in protest at the ONGC Assam Asset headquarters in Nazira, Sivasagar district. This will be followed by a relay fast, demonstrations, dharnas, and gheraos until the management engages with the union and presents a clear roadmap towards resolution.

When contacted, ONGC Executive Director (Assam Asset) Bhaskar Chowdary Nettem confirmed receipt of the agitation notice. "We are adopting a collaborative approach to resolve the issues. A dialogue process has been initiated, and we will sit together with the employees' representatives in the coming days," he said.

Among the union’s key grievances is the sudden withdrawal of the long-standing three-hour overtime allowance — a practice in place since 1991 — which was stopped from February 2025 without any prior notice to the union. OPEA alleged that this move has severely affected the livelihoods of over 1,000 employees and their families.



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The union is also demanding the regularisation of tenure-based field operators (TBFO) and paramedical staff, many of whom have been serving ONGC for over two decades. "Their exclusion from permanent employment is a betrayal of their dedication and undermines the dignity of labour," the union said.

Another major concern raised is the ongoing recruitment freeze. OPEA pointed out that despite significant vacancies and the 2022 Executive Committee approval for nearly 300 regular posts across ONGC Assam Asset, Jorhat, and Silchar, the recruitment process has been inexplicably stalled since 2023, denying opportunities to local youths.

"As a Maharatna company operating in Assam, ONGC carries a greater responsibility to contribute to local employment generation, which is being compromised by continued inaction," the union stated.

The agitation notice further highlighted the persistent shortage of essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as safety shoes, coveralls, and gloves, raising serious safety concerns for field employees.

Additionally, the union raised issues regarding the delay in the upgradation process for Class IV fire personnel, non-payment of Field Duty Expenditure to Central Workshop employees, the rising trend of privatisation and outsourcing, and the discontinuation of certain medical facilities previously available to employees.

With the agitation set to intensify, both sides appear prepared for dialogue, though the outcome remains to be seen.