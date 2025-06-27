ONGC caps Assam gas well blowout after 15 days of emergency ops

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has successfully sealed a critical gas well blowout in Sivasagar district, Assam, ending a two-week emergency that forced evacuations and raised safety concerns across the region.

The blowout at well RDS 147A began on June 12 and was brought under control at 11:15 am today through coordinated efforts between ONGC's Crisis Management Team and international well control experts. The operation concluded without any casualties, injuries, or fire incidents.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed the successful capping operation, emphasising that the timeline represented the "shortest possible time" following international best practices for such emergencies. The minister credited meticulous planning and coordinated response efforts for the safe resolution.

The incident had a significant impact on local communities, with residents in affected areas facing potential health and safety risks from gas emissions. Local authorities implemented precautionary measures and evacuation protocols while technical teams worked around the clock to contain the situation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the "extraordinary levels of perseverance" shown by Sivasagar residents, particularly those in directly affected areas, who cooperated fully with emergency response agencies throughout the crisis period.

The operation involved multiple agencies working in coordination, with state administration officials providing continuous ground support to technical teams. ONGC deployed specialised equipment and expertise to address the complex engineering challenge posed by the uncontrolled gas release.