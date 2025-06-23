Assam: ONGC inches closer to sealing Sivasagar gas leak, declares areas beyond 500m safe

Efforts to contain the gas leak from an ONGC crude well at Bhatiapar in Sivasagar, which had triggered widespread panic and displacement, are entering their final stages. According to ONGC officials, complete control is expected shortly, with international experts working in tandem with ONGC’s Crisis Management Team (CMT) in round-the-clock operations.

The leak, which initially posed a serious threat to around 75 nearby families, quickly escalated into a wider humanitarian crisis, affecting more than 3,000 people as toxic emissions spread and evacuations intensified. Residents remain hopeful for adequate compensation and sustained government support as they continue to reel under the incident’s after-effects.

In a recent public advisory, ONGC announced that residents living beyond a 500-metre radius of the leak site can safely return home. Scientific assessments conducted on-site have found no trace of hydrocarbon presence beyond 30 metres from the well, which ONGC termed a “positive development.”

Officials also confirmed that gas pressure inside the well has reduced, making the site safer for engineers to proceed with final sealing operations. To mitigate the risk of fire, ONGC has been carrying out continuous ‘water blanketing’ to suppress volatile gases.

High-Stakes Operation in Progress

The well capping process—a technically complex and hazardous task—is now in motion. So far, the response team has evacuated over 10 trailer-loads of rig components, with most of the derrick structure dismantled. The operation now hinges on the removal of tubing from the derrick using a long boom crane, which marks the final step before the well can be permanently sealed.

To facilitate this, heavy machinery and specialised tools are being transported to the site. ONGC described the capping process as one of its most sensitive and high-risk field operations in recent years.

Meanwhile, ONGC continues to assist the district administration in managing relief efforts. Round-the-clock medical services have been deployed for evacuees staying in relief camps. The corporation reiterated its commitment to the welfare of affected residents and acknowledged the need for long-term support as recovery efforts continue.