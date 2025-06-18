As the gas leak from ONGC’s Rig No. 147(a) located in Bhotiyapara Badi Chowk continues unabated, a joint protest was conducted on June 17 by Asomiya Yuba Manch and Sangrami Sena, with strong support from Bir Lachit Sena. The demonstrators rallied against what they described as gross negligence on the part of ONGC and SK Petro, which allegedly led to the hazardous leak.

Residents and protestors gathered at the protest site, raising slogans and demanding immediate redressal. They accused the concerned authorities of failing to discharge their duties towards the affected local population in a timely and responsible manner.

Key demands raised during the protest included prompt compensation for the affected individuals and provision of high-standard food and shelter facilities for those currently residing in temporary relief camps due to the gas leak emergency.

The protestors also criticized the absence of visible accountability measures and called for a transparent inquiry into the incident, emphasizing that public safety and environmental responsibility must be prioritized.

Further escalation of protests has not been ruled out should the demands remain unaddressed in the coming days.