The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has sought the expertise of international well control specialists to contain a weeklong uncontrolled natural gas leak at one of its wells in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The blowout, which began on June 13 around 11:45 AM during servicing operations at Well No. RDS-147, has led to a continuous outflow of natural gas. While no injuries have been reported, the leak remains uncontained, prompting ONGC to intensify efforts to manage the situation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state-owned energy major confirmed that its in-house well control experts have been working around the clock and are in regular consultation with a global well control agency. “The process to mobilise their team to the site of the incident has already been initiated to further strengthen efforts on the ground,” the statement read, though the identity of the agency or arrival timeline was not disclosed.

In a critical move to mitigate the impact, ONGC has successfully connected the well to a nearby production facility, enabling partial diversion of the gas in a controlled manner. “As an additional safety measure, water blanketing of the well is being continuously maintained,” it added.



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The company also reassured the public that environmental and health risks are minimal. Citing air quality monitoring by the Pollution Control Board, Assam, ONGC said that all parameters are within permissible limits as per National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Furthermore, a chemical analysis of the leaked gas confirmed that it is non-toxic and lighter than air, allowing it to disperse naturally into higher altitudes. ONGC also said noise levels are being closely monitored and are within acceptable limits beyond a 500-meter radius from the site.

“In view of the presence of gas, entry to the location is being restricted to only the concerned operational personnel,” ONGC stated. “Safety of the community and the environment remains ONGC’s foremost priority, and all actions are being taken in accordance with regulatory guidelines and industry best practices.”

The gas leak has triggered concerns among local residents and environmental groups, especially in light of a similar incident in Baghjan, Tinsukia in 2020, which escalated into a fire and led to massive environmental damage.

While ONGC has moved swiftly this time to take preventive measures, the situation remains delicate, with the involvement of international experts signaling the seriousness of the blowout. Authorities are keeping a close watch on developments as containment efforts continue.