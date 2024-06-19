Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has dispelled recent rumors about relocating its Regional Geosciences Lab (RGL) from Sivasagar, affirming its unwavering commitment to Assam's economic and social development. ONGC stated that there are no plans to shift the current RGL from Sivasagar and emphasized the continued presence of the lab in the region.

To address the expanding operational needs of the North East Region, particularly Assam, ONGC has established a new state-of-the-art RGL in Jorhat. This new facility is designed to provide enhanced resources, fostering an environment conducive to learning, skill development, and research for students across the North East. Additionally, the existing RGL building in Sivasagar has been renovated to offer improved working conditions.

Responding to recent allegations and agitation calls by local organizations, ONGC reassured the public of its steadfast dedication to Assam's economic and social progress. The organization highlighted that internal adjustments are aimed at boosting operational efficiency and service delivery, rather than undermining local interests.

Integral to Assam's socio-economic landscape, ONGC remains deeply committed to the welfare of the communities where it operates. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ONGC continues to invest significantly in various community development projects, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and skill development.