ONGC says significant progress made in controlling gas blowout in Assam

State-run energy giant ONGC on Saturday reported “significant headway” in controlling the gas blowout at its well in Barichuk, Rudrasagar oil field, Assam.

The blowout occurred on June 12, triggering a high-stakes emergency response to contain the uncontrolled release of natural gas.

According to ONGC, gas flow rates have reduced substantially, marking a “critical step forward” in containment operations at well RDS#147A, operated by private contractor S K Petro Services.

A team of international blowout control specialists from CUDD Pressure Control, USA, has arrived and conducted a preliminary review of the efforts.

“They expressed agreement with ONGC’s strategy and actions so far, reaffirming confidence in the response measures,” the company said in a statement.



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Preparations are now underway for the next phase of containment. Tubular removal operations have commenced, and cranes are being mobilised to clear the rig floor. Continuous water blanketing is being maintained to reduce fire risk, while real-time gas monitoring is being conducted to ensure safety.

The nearby Dikhow River is under flood-level monitoring, and medical aid is being provided at a relief camp where local residents have been relocated. Authorities are managing food, shelter, and security for those displaced.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in a LinkedIn update, confirmed he is personally reviewing the crisis. He noted that gas pressure has dropped from 2600 psi to 500 psi, indicating progress. “We are trying to contain the situation through junk shot operations and kill fluid pumping. If needed, well capping will be the next option,” he stated.

Puri also confirmed that the gas is 97% methane, which is dispersing into the air and not settling at ground level. He reassured the public that air quality remains within safe limits up to 100 metres from the well mouth.

While ONGC has not committed to a specific timeline, the latest updates point to a steady march toward full control of the blowout, a situation that had sparked widespread concern across Sivasagar and surrounding areas.