In the ongoing autumn session of Assam assembly, the home department notified that the police have arrested some 84 persons accused of operating in the state for various Jihadi modules out of which 10 of them were somehow related to madrassas.

However, this didn't went well with the Congress leader Abdul Khaleque, reacting to the statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “As per statement laid in the floor of Assam Assembly by CM @himantabiswa, Total 84 persons has been arrested as Jihadi since 2016. Out of them only 10 were associated with Madrassa. Still CM claim Madrassa as terror hub?”

MP Khaleque was reacting to the ongoing Madrassa demolitions that have been taking place recently after a spate of arrests was made in the state with regards to the mushrooming terror hubs in the religious institutions.

In its continuous efforts to uproot the growing number of jihadi hubs in the state of Assam, the state government and the state security agencies have managed to demolish 4 madrasas to date with 114 jihadis linked with several Islamic terrorist organizations arrested from different parts of the state in the last 10 years, including 40 this year, as per reports.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Sherman Ali on the first day of the Autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly, the Assam Chief Minister who also holds the Home Department said, “Of the total 114 cadres have been arrested as Jihadi in Assam in the last 10 years, of which 65 cadres are of JMB (Jamat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh), 9 cadres are of HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) and 40 cadres are of ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team).”

It needs mention here that the locals of Pakhiura Char in Goalpara voluntarily pulled down a madrasa set up by a Jihadi, which was allegedly used as a base by four other suspected Jihadis, including two Bangladeshi nationals for terror activities. The local administration as well as the police were surprised to see the locals setting an example for others by voluntarily carrying out the madrasa demolition that has been functioning as a base for terror activities by the arrested Jihadis.