In a recent response during the Winter Session of Parliament, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, disclosed that under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0, a total of Rs. 1142.08 crore had been allocated for the North Eastern Region (NER).

However, only Rs. 221.81 crore of this amount has been released, accounting for just 19 per cent of the total funds since 2021.

The revelation has raised concerns regarding the slow pace of fund disbursement and the subsequent impact on the effective implementation of the mission in the region.

SBM-U 2.0 is a key initiative aimed at improving urban waste management and promoting cleanliness across the country, with a particular focus on urban areas.

In his inquiry, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi sought detailed information on the funds allocated and utilized under SBM-U 2.0 for the NER states, as well as the progress made in achieving the mission’s goals.

Th government's reply to one of my questions in the #WinterSession reveals that its much touted #SwachhBharatUrbanMission is drowning in waste. Since 2021, less than 20% of funds allocated to the #NorthEast have been released! pic.twitter.com/UxZRnbgRcY — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) January 4, 2025

Bordoloi in his question also sought clarification with regards to the slow pace of legacy waste remediation in Assam, where less than 30% of the waste, covers 10% of the dumpsite area.

Bordoloi also questioned the government about the percentage of solid waste processed in the region, asking whether it was less than 60% in any of the NER states.

In response, Minister Sahu provided a breakdown of the allocation, emphasizing the release of Rs. 221.81 crore out of the total Rs. 1142.08 crore allocated for the NER.

Below is the summary of allocated funds Vs funds released state-wise:

In #Assam, only around 30% of waste has been remediated and only 10% of dumpyard sites reclaimed. Time to understand the "Double Jeopardy" of the so called double engine sarkar in #BJP ruled states ! pic.twitter.com/SBvGTEcdyk — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) January 4, 2025

However, Bordoloi expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of fund releases, pointing out that less than 20 per cent of the allocated funds for the North East had been made available since 2021.

This delay in fund disbursement, Bordoloi argued, has hindered the effective implementation of the mission.