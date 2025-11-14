Only 2 per cent of Assam Police personnel found obese in latest BMI assessment

Assam Police has recorded a further decline in the number of personnel falling under the ‘obese’ category in its annual Body Mass Index (BMI) assessment, with just over 2 per cent of the force found to be obese this year.

The police department shared the latest figures on X, noting that the BMI drive, now in its third year, continues to show consistent improvement.

BMI is calculated on the basis of a person’s height and weight, with the World Health Organisation classifying a score above 25 as overweight and above 30 as obese. According to the data released by Assam Police, 73,317 personnel were screened this year, of which only 2.06 per cent were found to be obese.



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Describing the trend as encouraging, the department said the force is becoming “leaner, quicker, and mission-ready,” adding that there has been a steady drop in obesity levels compared to the previous two years.

The BMI test was introduced in 2023 as part of a broader effort to promote fitness and strengthen operational readiness within the police force.