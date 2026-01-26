Only 467 repatriated despite 1.7 lakh declared illegal foreigners in Assam: Governor

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on January 26 said that 467 of the nearly 1.7 lakh individuals declared illegal foreigners in Assam have been repatriated to their respective countries so far through the deportation process.

Speaking at a public function after unfurling the national flag, the Governor highlighted the state’s sustained efforts to address the issue of illegal immigration through legal and institutional mechanisms.

He stated that Assam has referred around 4.35 lakh cases of suspected nationality to the Foreigners’ Tribunals since their inception till October 31 last year. Of these, more than 3.5 lakh cases have already been disposed of, resulting in nearly 1.7 lakh persons being declared illegal foreigners and excluded from the state’s citizenry.

The Governor further informed that as part of strengthened border management, four border outposts and 14 patrol posts are currently operational in close coordination with the Border Security Force and local police along the India–Bangladesh border in Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri and South Salmara districts. These arrangements, he said, have reinforced Assam’s second line of defence against illegal infiltration and trans-border crimes.

Touching upon the law and order situation, Acharya said Assam has emerged as a national frontrunner in the implementation of the three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Citing assessments by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said Assam has been ranked first among all states in rolling out the new legal framework.

He also noted that the 29th state-level crime review meeting held in November 2025 reflected a marked improvement in the crime scenario. Crime rates per lakh population have declined sharply from 379 in 2021 to 121.6 in 2025. Crimes against women have also shown a significant reduction, falling to 4,426 cases in 2025 from 10,546 cases recorded in 2024.

The Governor added that under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ prison modernisation project, construction of a high-security jail at Hajo in Kamrup district with a capacity of 150 inmates is currently underway.