Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that a mere eight people have applied for citizenship under the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the last 4 months.

Furthermore, only two of these applicants attended their interviews.

"When I contacted many Hindu Bengali families why not applying under CAA they told me that we are convinced about our Indian Citizenship and entered India prior to 1971 and do not want to apply under CAA rather we want to prove our Citizenship in the court of law," said Assam CM.

While replying to a question about whether the Assam government is dropping cases under CAA against the Hindu Bengalis, to the CM said, "This is misleading... we cannot drop any cases.. we are only saying before filing a case they should apply in the portal because even if you file a case there will be no result as they are entitled to Citizenship."



Sarma pointed out how the anti-CAA protest leaders had tried to scare people, saying that up to 50 lakh illegal immigrants could get citizenship under the amended law.

Citizenship is a sensitive issue in Assam that has for decades singed in the fire of the anti-outsider movement. Five people were killed in 2019 when Assam saw a massive anti-CAA agitation.

Also Read: CAA has to be revoked, will raise this demand in Parliament: Mamata Banerjee

"We are not saying dropping or not dropping... we are just flagging the provision of law, the legal provision, he added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced her intent to push for the revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament.

Speaking in Kolkata to the party leaders, Banerjee expressed scepticism about the durability of the NDA government, questioning how long it would last.

Banerjee also emphasized the need for the central government to settle financial dues owed to all states. Addressing her party members after the recent election results, she highlighted the country's need for change and affirmed that the TMC is closely monitoring the political situation.