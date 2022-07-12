Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the demolition of suicide abetment accused Baidullah Khan’s residence in Dibrugarh is only the first installment in a series of government actions against him.

Asked about the demolition of Khan’s house at Bongaigaon district today, Sarma opened up:

“Police will examine all of Baidullah Khan’s records. He is also in the money-lending business. He lends with interest, which is illegal. In layman terms, we call that ‘kabuliwallah.’ He does hooliganism. He running a brick kiln illegally. Police has recovered all the details of his life. What happened today was the first installment. The government will continue its actions in an installment basis.”

The Assam government has been tightening its screws on Baidullah Khan, one of four accused in an abetment of suicide case in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Earlier today, the Dibrugarh district administration demolished Khan’s residence in Ghoramara area.

As per the notice dated July 8, the district administration claimed that the house of Baidulla Khan had been illegally constructed and violated norms.

The demolition was carried out following Assam Special DGP GP Singh’s visit to Bagaria’s residence in Dibrugarh the evening before.

32-year-old entrepreneur hanged himself on July 7 at his residence at Shani Mandir Road in Dibrugarh.

Before his death, Bagaria had recorded a video where he accused Baidulla Khan, Sanjay Sharma, Nishant Sharma and Izaz Khan of physically and mentally harassing him and his family.

Bagaria and his father had approached the local police and district administration, submitted written complaints, but no action was taken.

Dibrugarh Police has arrested Baidulla and Sanjay, but other two are still absconding.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma has pin pointed Baidulla Khan’s role and his presence to be the trigger behind Vineet Bagaria’s suicide.

“I’m worried. There could be many Baidullas roaming around in Dibrugarh. I don’t know if we are discussing Dibrugarh or Dhubri or Jammu and Kashmir. Even in Dhubri and Jammu and Kashmir, nobody will dare to commit such a crime these days,” he said.