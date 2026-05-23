Only Indian and Assamese woman photojournalist Gitika Talukdar accredited by FIFA for Third Men’s FIFA World Cup

FIFA has officially accredited Assam-based photojournalist Gitika Talukdar to cover the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking her third consecutive assignment at the men’s football World Cup.

With the accreditation, Gitika Talukdar has become the only female photojournalist from India selected to represent the Indian media contingent at the prestigious global football tournament.

Known for her growing presence in international sports journalism, Talukdar has consistently represented Northeast India and the South Asian sports media fraternity on some of the biggest sporting platforms in the world.

She previously covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She has also covered the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the Paris Olympics 2024.

Her repeated accreditation by FIFA is being seen as recognition of her professional excellence and continued contribution to global football coverage.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE about the achievement, Talukdar described the recognition as a proud and emotional moment in her sports journalism career.

“I am very happy receiving the official recognition and accreditation from FIFA and thankful to FIFA for giving me this opportunity for the third time, which is going to be a milestone in my career of sports journalism. My sincere thanks to the All India Football Federation and Asian Football Federation for their support,” she said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and is expected to be the biggest edition in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 national teams and expanded global media participation.