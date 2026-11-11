The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on November 11 demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express in Assam, accusing him of prioritising social media publicity over railway safety.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that train accidents had become increasingly frequent, but the Railway Minister was more focused on making social media reels and promoting himself than addressing safety concerns.

Taking a swipe at Vaishnaw, Crasto said he should be referred to as the "reel minister" and called for his resignation, arguing that the latest accident underscored persistent concerns over railway safety.

"The railway minister should resign, but he will not, because he is only interested in making reels," Crasto said.

Crasto also pointed out that although the latest accident did not result in any major casualties, the frequency of such incidents raised serious questions about railway safety.

Four people sustained minor injuries after five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru, near Guwahati, on Wednesday.