'Only PM can answer US Prez': Gogoi demands Modi break silence on terror, border threats, and EC

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to directly address Parliament on a range of critical national issues in the upcoming Monsoon Session, including defence challenges, foreign policy tensions, and concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission.

Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting held a day before the start of the session, Gogoi said the Prime Minister's presence in the House is necessary to clarify the government’s stance on key developments, including the Pahalgam terror attack, the credibility of the electoral process, and recent remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding India-Pakistan relations.

“There are some crucial issues that will be raised in the Monsoon Session, and this is why we have more hope than before that Prime Minister Modi will address the country through the House,” Gogoi said. He specifically cited the April 22 attack in Pahalgam and comments made by the Lieutenant Governor as matters still awaiting a formal explanation from the government.

Gogoi, who serves as Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, argued that Modi must also respond to comments made by US President Trump, suggesting an American role in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “The statements coming from the US President today, in some way, raise questions on the dignity of India, the bravery of the Indian Army. The answers to the US President can be given only by the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Congress MP also raised alarm over what he described as a lack of transparency from the Election Commission, particularly with regard to the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the possibility of it being expanded to other states. “Important questions are being raised today regarding the right to vote,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of evading dialogue with political parties. “Being the head of the government, it is the duty of the Prime Minister to put forth the position of his government inside the House.”

On national security, Gogoi highlighted the emergence of a potential “two-front axis” on India’s borders involving China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. He said senior military officials have flagged the situation as sensitive and warned that the government must lay out its position clearly. “It will be very important for Prime Minister Modi to come to this House and put forth his views on these three subjects,” Gogoi said, referring to defence, foreign policy, and electoral integrity.

Gogoi also criticised the government's handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Despite past assurances from the Prime Minister that peace would be restored quickly, violence and unrest in the state continue nearly two and a half years later. “The Prime Minister goes to small countries. But in a small state of our own country, where fire is still there, he is avoiding it for some reason,” Gogoi remarked.

Opposition parties, united under the INDIA bloc, are expected to raise these issues in a coordinated manner during the session, beginning Monday. They are demanding that the Prime Minister address Parliament directly and provide answers on issues of national importance.