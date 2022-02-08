GUWAHATI: Minister of Water Resources, Information, Public Relations etc. and Spokesperson of Assam Government Sri Pijush Hazarika today visited Gohpur and attended various programs out there. The minister first inaugurated the protection works of Chakrang river which had been creating flood in the Gohpur town for a long period. The scheme at a cost of 1500 lakhs is expected to safeguard the Gohpur town from flood. Speaking in the inauguration program, the minister told that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state govt. is working day and night to keep the promises made to the people. On the other hand, the minister also said that the water resources department had already started various works for a flood free state as promised by him during his first visit to various sites as Water Resources Minister in May-June this year.

Later the minister attended a program in Chaiduar College where he inaugurated the Project Super 50, an initiative of the local MLA Sri Utpal Borah along with local administration to train 50 candidates applying to get job in Assam Police. Speaking in the occasion the minister said that earlier, in Assam there were political patronage and corruption in the government job sector for which many deserving candidates did not get govt. job. But unlike that time the present govt. is quite strict in the matter and now in Assam, talented and deserving people only get selected for govt. job. At the same time the minister also appealed the new generation not to completely depend on govt. job, but rather asked them to become self-dependent by taking some economic initiatives.

In the afternoon, the minister attended a program to unveil the statue of popular Tea Community leader, late Daniel Topno and offered his tribute to the leader. The minister was today accompanied by MLA of Gohpur Constituency, Shri Utpal Borah, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Biswanath district, officials from Water Resources Dept. among others.