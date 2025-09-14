‘Op Sindoor a success with blessings of Maa Kamakhya’, says PM Modi in Assam's Darrang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 credited the success of Operation Sindoor to the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna during his first visit to Assam after the operation.

Addressing a public gathering in Darrang, the Prime Minister said, “Operation Sindoor was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am having a different holy experience by coming to this land of Maa Kamakhya.”

The visit coincided with Janmashtami celebrations in the region. Linking the occasion with his recent Independence Day address, Modi recalled his proposal of incorporating the “Sudarshan Chakra” into India’s future security framework. “From the Red Fort, I had said, I remembered Chakradhari Mohan. I remembered Shri Krishna, and I have put forth the idea of a Sudarshan Chakra in the future security policy before the people,” he noted.

During his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister announced the “Sudarshan Chakra Mission,” a plan to modernise and expand India’s security shield by 2035. He said the mission would focus on developing a homegrown, Iron Dome-like defence system to safeguard vital installations and civilian areas. “This powerful system will not only counter terrorist attacks but also strike back at the terrorists,” he had declared earlier.

Alongside his address, Modi inaugurated several key projects in Assam. These included the foundation stone of the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a GNM School, and a B.Sc. Nursing College. He also launched infrastructure projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road Project, designed to ease urban congestion and boost connectivity, and the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge across the Brahmaputra, expected to promote socio-economic development in the state.

Calling Assam “the centre of the state’s identity”, the Prime Minister said he felt honoured to connect with the people of a land known for its courage and inspiration.