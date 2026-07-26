'Operation against anti-national elements': Himanta calls STF action a major blow to alleged Pakistan-based network

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26 termed the Special Task Force's (STF) action against the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) "a significant operation against anti-national elements", saying the operation had exposed the network's presence in the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said the STF, with support from the district police of Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta, had carried out the operation against the alleged SBN operatives.

The chief minister said the operation resulted in the seizure of five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, debit cards, bank passbooks and "other incriminating materials".

According to the STF, the operation was launched in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 06/2026 following credible intelligence about the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti Network, a Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal network allegedly involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, logistics, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, creation of sleeper cells and facilitation of terrorist activities across different parts of the country.

Investigators have alleged that the network operates under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through Pakistan-based handlers using encrypted communication channels.

The STF further claimed that the network functions through several alleged front organisations, including Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), to conceal its operational structure and cross-border links.

According to the agency, TTH had claimed responsibility for the targeted killings of two Punjab Police personnel on February 22 and May 24, 2026.

The STF said the network first came under its radar in Assam during an investigation in Nalbari district that led to the arrest of an alleged operative on May 22 this year. Further investigation is underway.