Dabaka: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Dabaka police launched an operation on the basis of a tip off on Friday, 27 May and arrested two drug peddlers from Era-kapili village in Jamunamukh and seized suspicious heroin filled with four soap boxes from their possession.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Hussain Ahmed of Dabka Town and Ainul Haque of Nagaon Kachua Lutumari.

Police subsequently raided the house of the drug peddler Hussain Ahmad in Dabka town in Hojai district and seized suspected heroin of 10 kg filled with soap boxes and Ganja.

The amount of drugs seized by the police is 65 grams.

Meanwhile, Jamunamukh police have filed a case based on the Dabaka police case, and the investigation has been placed on hold.

Furthermore, the Jamunamukh police have arrested the duo for questioning in order to obtain additional information.