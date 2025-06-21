Operation Ghost SIM: STF nabs 12th accused, key documents seized in Dhubri raid

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on illegal SIM card rackets with the arrest of another prime accused in connection with STF PS Case No. 02/2025, as part of Operation Ghost SIM.

In a joint late-night operation on June 20, STF personnel, working in coordination with the Dhubri District Police, apprehended Md. Rupchand Ali, son of Late Nuruddin Fakir, from Materchhar Pt III under Bilasipara Police Station, Dhubri district.

During the operation, officials recovered one mobile phone, two mobile SIM cards, fifteen voter ID cards, one Aadhaar card, and one PAN card from the possession of the accused.



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With this arrest, the total number of persons nabbed under Operation Ghost SIM has now risen to twelve.

According to STF officials, Rupchand Ali is currently under interrogation and has already revealed several vital leads during preliminary questioning. Based on the information provided, the investigation is likely to expand further.

The STF reiterated its commitment to dismantling the illicit SIM card and fake identity document racket that poses serious national security risks.

Further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.