Operation Jal Rahat: Indian Army rescues 571 people from flood-hit areas of Assam

The Indian Army has rescued 571 people from flood-affected areas of Assam under Operation Jal Rahat, launched in response to the severe flooding triggered by incessant monsoon rains across the state.

Rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries have inundated several villages in Upper Assam, causing extensive damage to homes, agricultural land and vital road connectivity.

In view of the worsening situation, the Army's Spear Corps launched round-the-clock humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations from July 19. As part of the operation, three specialised relief teams comprising 45 personnel have been deployed in some of the worst-affected districts, including Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat.

Working in close coordination with the Assam government and local administration, Army personnel have been conducting rescue operations using motorboats to navigate fast-flowing floodwaters. Equipped with specialised engineering equipment and emergency medical supplies, the teams have evacuated stranded residents, particularly children, elderly people and other vulnerable groups, to safer locations.

The Army has also been providing emergency medical assistance and distributing essential relief materials to affected families.

A senior Army officer said that assisting civilians during natural disasters remains one of the force's foremost responsibilities alongside safeguarding the nation's borders.

"The protection of the country's borders and extending assistance to citizens during natural disasters are among our highest priorities," the officer said.

The rescue and relief operations are continuing as floodwaters gradually begin to recede, with the Indian Army remaining engaged in ensuring the safety and well-being of affected communities across Upper Assam.