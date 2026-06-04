Opium worth nearly Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong; five arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3 lauded a major anti-drug operation carried out by police in Karbi Anglong, where 13.482 kilograms of opium worth nearly Rs 1 crore was seized and five persons were arrested.

Sharing details of the operation on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said Assam remains committed to its crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

“Drugs have no safe passage through Assam. In a successful operation, Karbi Anglong Police seized 13.482 kg of opium worth nearly Rs 1 crore at Dillai Gate and apprehended five persons,” Sarma stated.

The operation was conducted by Karbi Anglong Police at Dillai Gate as part of the state's ongoing campaign against illegal drug trafficking.

Congratulating the police team, the Chief Minister praised the efforts of Assam Police in curbing the movement of narcotics through the state.

Police have taken the five accused into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the seized opium. The latest seizure is part of Assam's sustained drive against drug smuggling under the campaign hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.