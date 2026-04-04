“Opposition are ‘part-time leaders’”: Nitin Nabin attacks rivals in Assam's Silchar rally

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nitin Nabin on April 4, took a swipe at Opposition leaders, describing them as “part-time” politicians who appear only during elections, while asserting that BJP leaders remain committed to the people year-round.

Addressing a public gathering in Silchar, Nabin said, “Some part-time leaders have come now that elections are here, so they are roaming around. BJP leaders work full-time and remain committed to the people of the region at all times.”

He added that the BJP aims to form a government that will take Assam forward towards becoming a developed state by 2047.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that voters will reject the Congress.

Highlighting the BJP-led government’s performance, Hazarika said 16 medical colleges and 32 universities have been established, compared to six hospitals and 12 universities during Congress rule.

On the other hand, Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, campaigned in Sarupathar for opposition alliance candidate Jiban Chutia, criticising the BJP government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that a third consecutive BJP government would focus on tackling infiltration and boosting development, particularly for tribal communities.

Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9 for all 126 Assembly constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. The BJP-led alliance is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress-led bloc is mounting a challenge with a multi-party alliance.