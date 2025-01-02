Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia has urged the Assam Human Rights Commission to intervene in the ongoing mismanagement of the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply project.



In a letter to the Commission, Saikia highlighted the recent burst of a water pipeline at Nepalichowk, Kharghuli, as the latest example of the project's failures, which he attributed to "criminal negligence" by the BJP-led state government.

Saikia's concerns stem from a series of incidents, including a 2023 tragedy in Kharguli where a pipeline burst destroyed homes, killed one woman, and injured others.

He pointed out that the project, plagued by corruption allegations, has been plagued by delays and shoddy implementation since its inception in 2009.

The opposition leader criticized the government's slow response to the 2023 incident, including inadequate compensation for the deceased and affected families.

He also highlighted the ongoing CBI investigation into corruption allegations related to the project, which he claimed has been hampered by the state government's own inquiries.

Saikia demanded that the Human Rights Commission investigate the project's failures, hold responsible officials accountable, and ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation for the affected families.