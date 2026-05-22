Opposition MLAs boycott Governor’s address over rising prices and public hardships in Assam

Several Opposition legislators, including MLAs from the Indian National Congress, on May 22 boycotted the Governor’s address during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, alleging that the speech failed to address the growing hardships faced by the people of Assam due to rising prices and inflation.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said the Opposition has always supported the government on matters related to the development of Assam and would continue to do so. However, he criticised the Governor’s speech for allegedly ignoring issues affecting ordinary citizens.

“Today is the second day of the Assembly. The Opposition party has always supported the government for Assam’s development, and we will continue to do so. But the Governor’s speech had no mention of the sufferings of the people. Prices of daily essential commodities have increased sharply, and people are struggling,” Ahmed said.

He further stated that inflation has made life extremely difficult for poor and middle-class families across the state.

“Everyone is going through a hard time. Poor people are suffering immensely. Only mothers and sisters truly understand how difficult it has become to manage household expenses amid rising prices,” he added.

Ahmed said the Opposition lawmakers decided to boycott the Governor’s address as a mark of protest against what they termed the government’s failure to acknowledge public distress caused by inflation and the rising cost of living.

Several Congress MLAs along with a few other Opposition legislators reportedly stayed away from the Governor’s speech during the Assembly proceedings on May 22.