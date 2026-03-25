Opposition questions Assam Police ‘murder’ charge after Singapore rules Zubeen Garg’s death an accident

Opposition parties in Assam on Wednesday raised serious questions over the investigation by the Assam Police, which had filed murder charges in the death of singer Zubeen Garg, after a Singapore court upheld findings ruling out foul play.

The state coroner in Singapore, Adam Nakhoda, concluded that Garg’s death was “simply due to an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning,” stating that there was no evidence of force, coercion, or anyone pushing him into the water. The findings of the Singapore Police Coast Guard, which had earlier ruled out foul play, were also upheld.

Following the verdict, opposition parties in poll-bound Assam said the “mystery” surrounding Garg’s death on September 19 last year remains unresolved, particularly as investigative agencies in India and Singapore have arrived at differing conclusions.

Addressing concerns raised by Garg’s wife regarding the Singapore findings, the coroner stated that the Coast Guard had conducted a thorough and comprehensive probe. He also noted that Garg, 52, had been intoxicated at the time, which likely impaired his judgment.

Garg had drowned while swimming off Lazarus Island in Singapore a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival. In the aftermath of the verdict, his uncle, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, urged people not to politicise the singer’s death during the ongoing election season.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s CID had earlier filed a chargesheet in December, naming seven accused, four of whom face murder charges. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated in the Assembly that the case was one of “plain and simple murder.”

Reacting to the Singapore ruling, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain said the public deserves clarity and questioned whether those accused have been punished. Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Chittaranjan Basumatary termed the situation “unfortunate,” questioning how two countries’ investigations could yield different conclusions in the same case.

He also referred to the Chief Minister’s earlier statement seeking votes on the promise of justice for Garg, adding that it remains to be seen how justice will now be ensured after the delay.

A fast-track sessions court has been notified to hear the case on a day-to-day basis as the matter continues to draw political and public attention ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.