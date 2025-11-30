Opposition slams Assam govt for ‘vague’ GoM report on ST demand; BJP calls it a historic first step

Opposition parties in Assam on November 30 mounted sharp criticism on the state government over what they described as an “ambiguous” and “non-committal” stance in the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) report on granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities.

The report, tabled in the Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session, has triggered intense political debate across the state ahead of next year’s elections.

The BJP-led government, however, defended the move, calling it the first substantial step toward resolving a decades-old demand.

The communities—Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis)—have been pressing for ST status for decades. While successive governments had expressed sympathy, no concrete roadmap had taken shape until now. ST status would entitle these communities to reservation in education, employment, and other constitutional safeguards.

The GoM, constituted by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration, recommended a three-tier classification to accommodate the demand without affecting the rights of existing ST groups. It underscored that continued dialogue with stakeholders is essential and that the final decision rests with Parliament through a constitutional amendment.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress accused the government of deliberately sidestepping its responsibility. “The government is not interested in solving the problem. That is why it laid a very vague report and left the matter to the Centre,” Saikia said, adding that both the BJP and Congress have failed to deliver on the issue, though the BJP has been in power for a decade.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam echoed the charge of inaction, calling the report’s tabling “silent” and without meaningful discussion. “This government has no intention of granting ST status. It has been ten years, and not a single resolution has been passed. This is a betrayal of the people,” he said, while reiterating his party’s support for granting ST status to the six communities.

With assembly elections due next year, the opposition believes the timing of the report is politically motivated. They claim its lack of clarity leaves communities uncertain and existing ST groups apprehensive.

The BJP and its ally, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), defended the government’s position. UPPL legislator Lawrence Islary, whose party operates in the Bodo heartland—where protests have erupted against the report—said the document merely outlines recommendations. “It is not a bill or an Assembly resolution. Our stand is clear: the rights of existing ST communities must not be harmed,” he said, calling for the Centre to “deal with the matter seriously.”

BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita hailed the report as a “historic moment” that finally sets the wheels in motion for a permanent solution. “This decades-old issue is moving toward resolution. This is a step toward protecting the rights of indigenous people,” Kalita said, expressing confidence that the Centre will act on the recommendations. He added that once the BJP returns to power next year, a “permanent resolution” will be achieved through consultations with all stakeholders.

The GoM report proposes the creation of a new category—‘ST (Valley)’—under which Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Koch-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara) may be included. It further recommends placing Moran, Matak, and Koch-Rajbongshi (Goalpara) under the existing ‘ST (Plains)’ category, stating that there is “not much opposition” from communities currently under this group.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes are now on the central government, whose constitutional authority is needed to implement any changes. For thousands awaiting clarity on their social and political future, the issue remains unresolved—yet now more politically charged than ever.