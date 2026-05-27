Opposition terms Assam UCC Bill ‘BJP Political Agenda’

Opposition parties in the Assam Assembly on May 27 strongly criticised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, terming it a “political agenda” of the BJP and demanding wider consultations with stakeholders before the proposed legislation was passed.

Participating in the discussion on The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill, opposition legislators argued that several provisions mentioned in the proposed law are already covered under existing legislation and questioned the need for introducing a separate Uniform Civil Code.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Wajed Ali Choudhury said laws dealing with issues such as child marriage, polygamy, marriage registration, divorce and alimony already exist.

“The topics mentioned in the UCC are already enforced through different laws. Then why has the UCC been brought in?” Choudhury said during the Assembly debate.

He argued that instead of simplifying legal procedures, the Bill could complicate matters further.

“The BJP brought it only for politics. It’s not democratic to intervene in people’s personal issues. And how can a law excluding tribals be called uniform?” he questioned.

Choudhury further alleged that the move was aimed at diverting public attention from issues such as unemployment, floods and the condition of government schools.

The Assam government had tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill on Monday seeking a common legal framework on personal matters such as marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion. The legislation proposes banning polygamy and making registration of live-in relationships mandatory.

However, the Bill excludes Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam from its scope.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar supported demands for wider consultation and referred to the recommendations of the Law Commission in 2018, which had suggested broader stakeholder engagement on the issue.

“The Assam government introduced the Bill without discussions with religious organisations and different social groups,” Sikdar said.

He argued that diversity remains central to India’s social fabric and questioned excluding certain communities while calling the law “uniform”.

“In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said there cannot be two laws for people in one house. Then why exclude some people from the UCC?” Sikdar asked.

Congress MLA Nurul Huda moved an amendment seeking inclusion of all communities and tribal groups under the proposed legislation.

“Our Constitution does not permit discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or religion. Certain groups cannot be kept outside the ambit of a law,” he argued.

AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman also opposed the Bill, claiming that constitutional protections available to minorities should not be compromised.

“Fundamental rights cannot be sacrificed in the name of Directive Principles,” Rahman said, referring to Article 44 of the Constitution, which forms the basis for Uniform Civil Code provisions.

He also claimed that many principles included in the proposed legislation already exist under Muslim Personal Law.

The Assam Assembly later passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill through a voice vote amid opposition protests and demands to send the legislation to a select committee for wider examination. The Bill will now be forwarded for Presidential assent before implementation.