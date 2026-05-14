‘Opposition yet development-oriented’: Samaguri MLA Tanzil Hussain meets residents in Dakhin Khatowal

Newly elected Congress MLA Tanzil Hussain on May 14 visited Tarabari Bazaar in Dakhin Khatowal under Assam’s Nagaon district and held an interaction programme with local residents and party workers.

During the visit, the young MLA met people from the Dakhin Khatowal panchayat area and discussed various local issues affecting the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Tanzil Hussain said that although he belongs to the opposition, he would continue working for the development of the constituency, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

“We may be in the opposition, but we will continue carrying out developmental work and remain with the people,” he said.

The MLA also stated that issues and problems faced by residents of the Samaguri constituency would be raised in the Assam Legislative Assembly in the coming days.

He expressed confidence that the Samaguri constituency would witness significant progress and “shine in a new form” in the future.

Several Congress leaders and workers were present during the programme, including Garajan Block Congress president Tariq Ahmed, Muklesh Ahmed, Youth Congress leader Raju Choudhury, and other party supporters.