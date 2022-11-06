While camping for the upcoming Deori Autonomous Council Elections, Minister Pijush Hazarika slammed the Congress for busy camping in Dhubri while paying no heed to the upcoming elections, Minister Hazarika added, "It is an 'oppositionless' election campaign as the Congress is busy camping in Dhubri".

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on November 6 explained the BJP's manifesto to masses ahead of the upcoming Deori Autonomous Council election.

During his visit, Hazarika also addressed a press conference in Narayanpur and said that at the outset of today's press conference he has been able to understand a lot about the Deori community by roaming around for election campaigning in areas where people from the Deori community live for the past 12 days.

Hazarika expressed his gratitude to all for the presence of people from the Deori community and other people from deori-dominated areas in the election meetings and for their encouraging response.

Describing the Deori community as educated and simple people, the minister said that in the past, he realized the awareness of the Deori community about their cleanliness while consuming food at their homes.

Commenting on a couple of announcements in the manifesto already released by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Hazarika said land will be given to landless persons of Deori community under Mission Bashundhara.

Announcing that Rs 1 lakh will be given to the priests of the Deori community in the next two months, he said, ''An assistance of Rs 10 lakh will also be given from the government to the ‘Deosaals’ (Prayer Houses) which are 100 years old''.

On the other hand, an assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh will also be provided to ‘Deosaals’ less than 100 years old, the Minister added.

He also said that training will be arranged by the state government and Deori Autonomous Council so that students of Deori community can be ready for the APSC and UPSC exams.

Responding to the wishes of the local people, the state government will make arrangements for the construction of a Deori guest house at Harmati in Lakhimpur district at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, Hazarika announced on behalf of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While stating that the BJP will win in all 22 constituencies while stating that have given its candidates for the election of the Autonomous Council and has shown trust in them because the party has done good work.

“If the BJP did not carry out any good work for the public then the such situation would not have risen where the party could have asserted its win in all the constituencies,” added Minister Hazarika.

"The BJP party has given equal importance to panchayat elections, assembly, and Lok Sabha elections," added Minister Hazarika.