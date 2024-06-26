Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a third-time MP from Assam, recently talked about the pivotal role of the opposition in bolstering India's democratic framework. Following Rahul Gandhi's first address to the 18th Lok Sabha, Gogoi posted on X, "In his first address to the 18th Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji reiterated the role of opposition in strengthening India’s democracy. Cooperation in the house must happen based on trust. The Opposition reflects the will of the people, their voice needs to be given due importance."

Gogoi reiterated Gandhi's stance on the opposition's responsibility to uphold the voice and will of the people. He emphasized the need for the government to prioritize the dignity and integrity of parliamentary proceedings, urging for constructive engagement that respects differing viewpoints.

Gogoi further said, "It is our sincere hope that this government will heed this advice, and do a better job of safeguarding the dignity and integrity of the house."

Gogoi expressed optimism that the government would heed this advice and work towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful parliamentary environment. He called for dialogue and collaboration that advances the nation's democratic principles while ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.