The Bipin Chandra Paul Seminar Hall at Assam University hosted the orientation program for Yuva Sangam Phase-V under the Government of India’s flagship initiative Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. This initiative aims to foster connections among youth through exposure tours highlighting tourism, traditions, development, people-to-people connections, and technology. For this phase, Assam and Chhattisgarh have been paired, with Assam University, Silchar, and IIM Raipur serving as the nodal institutions.

Forty-five students selected from Assam will embark on a tour to Chhattisgarh on December 23, 2024, accompanied by five coordinators. The program at Assam University commenced with the unveiling of official jerseys and caps, distributed among the delegates.



The orientation event featured eminent speakers, including:

Prof. Chira Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Yuva Sangam Program Committee

Prof. Gangabhushan M. Molankal, Coordinator, Orientation Program Sub-Committee

Prof. Shahin Ara Begum and Prof. Saugata Kumar Nath, Members, Orientation Program Sub-Committee

Dr. Tapodhir Acherjee, Nodal Officer, Yuva Sangam

Dr. Arnab Paul, Co-Nodal Officer, Yuva Sangam

Dr. Tapodhir Acherjee welcomed participants, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and its role in promoting national unity. Prof. Chira Ranjan Bhattacharjee encouraged delegates to embrace the journey as an opportunity to represent Assam’s cultural richness and forge meaningful connections with Chhattisgarh.

Prof. Gangabhushan M. Molankal offered practical guidance on delegation responsibilities, emphasizing adaptability, cooperation, and respect for cultural diversity. Prof. Shahin Ara Begum stressed sportsmanship and leadership, urging participants to maintain a positive digital presence and embody humility. Prof. Saugata Kumar Nath motivated the group to actively engage in cultural and sports exchanges, emphasizing the importance of learning from the experience.

The orientation concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Arnab Paul, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for their enthusiasm and support. The delegation will depart on December 23, flagged off by MP Shri Parimal Shuklabaidya. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh team from IIM Raipur will travel to Assam on January 7, 2025, with their program at Assam University starting on January 10, 2025.

The initiative promises to deepen cultural ties, foster unity, and create lifelong memories for the participants from both states.