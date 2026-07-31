Orunodoi payments to resume from August 1, flood-hit beneficiaries to receive Rs 2,500: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 30 announced that Aadhaar-seeded payments under the Orunodoi scheme will resume from August 1, with 37.1 lakh women set to receive financial assistance directly in their bank accounts.

Announcing the rollout, Sarma said, "From 1 August, we will resume Aadhaar-seeded Orunodoi transfers." He added that 37.1 lakh "mothers & sisters" would receive Rs 1,250 each under the scheme.

Beneficiaries in flood-affected districts, however, will receive enhanced assistance of Rs 2,500 this month. The Chief Minister said the additional support would be provided to residents of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat to aid their recovery and rehabilitation.

"We will also deploy Orunodoi Sahayaks to support those who require assistance on this scheme," Sarma said.

Describing August as "a special month for Assam", the Chief Minister said several welfare initiatives would gather pace over the coming weeks.

The announcement came after Sarma held a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners from Dispur on Wednesday to review the implementation of key government schemes.

He said the distribution of application forms for the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes would begin in the first week of August.

"We aim to provide financial support of over Rs 300 crore to more than 5 lakh students in October," Sarma said, adding that the assistance would help students continue their education.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state's subsidised ration scheme will be revived from August 10. Under the programme, more than 70 lakh beneficiaries will receive free ration along with 1 kg of masur dal and 1 kg of sugar by paying Rs 100 per ration card.

Sarma directed the district administration to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are covered under welfare schemes and that services are delivered without delays.

Launched in 2020, the Orunodoi scheme is the Assam government's flagship direct benefit transfer programme, providing monthly financial assistance to low-income households, with women designated as the primary beneficiaries.