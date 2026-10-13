Suspected drugs worth Rs 5 crore seized at Srirampur Gate, one arrested

Police seized a consignment of suspected OPM (Opium Poppy Material) drugs, reportedly worth around Rs 5 crore, from a Bolero vehicle at Srirampur Gate along the Assam–West Bengal border on October 13. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 25 AD 1789, was intercepted during an operation conducted in the early hours of the day under the leadership of Sanjib Sandikoi, in-charge of Srirampur Police Outpost.

The driver, identified as Jagdish Kumar, was apprehended by the police following the seizure.

According to reports, the Bolero was travelling from Manipur towards Rajasthan, allegedly carrying the suspected contraband concealed inside the vehicle.

Police have launched a further investigation to determine the source of the suspected drugs, establish their intended destination and ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged trafficking network.

Further details regarding the quantity seized and the case registered are awaited.