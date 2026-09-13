‘Our bond went beyond politics’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mourns former minister Siddique Ahmed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 13 mourned the passing of former state minister Siddique Ahmed, recalling a long association with the veteran politician that, he said, extended beyond their political differences.

Taking to social media, Sarma described Ahmed as his “dear colleague of many years” and said the former minister had always placed the welfare of his constituents first.

“As a legislator, he always prioritised his people's welfare, and as a Minister as well, he ran his assigned department with utmost professionalism,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Ahmed’s personal qualities, describing him as “a great human being” who valued relationships and was compassionate towards others.

Sarma and Ahmed were associated with different political parties during much of their political careers. Yet, Sarma said their relationship remained intact despite their political differences.

“We belonged to different political parties, but our bond went beyond politics,” Sarma said, adding that the two were “fellow travellers who navigated through difficult phases of life together”.

Ahmed, 64, died at his residence in Baraigram on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He had been undergoing treatment for the illness for some time.

A prominent political figure from Assam’s Barak Valley, Ahmed represented the Karimganj South constituency in the state Assembly for several terms. He began his electoral career with the Samata Party and later joined the Congress.

Ahmed served in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government, holding key portfolios including Cooperation and Border Areas Development. He was later given Industries and Commerce in the Gogoi ministry. Contemporary reports also noted that Ahmed was among the Congress leaders associated with the dissident group led by Sarma during the period when the latter was still in the Congress.

Ahmed’s political career was closely linked to Karimganj South, where he served as an MLA across multiple terms. He was also suspended by the Congress in 2022 over cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Reflecting on his death, Sarma said Ahmed’s absence would be felt beyond politics.

“His passing away leaves a void not only in the social life of Sribhumi but also in the administrative circles of Assam,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma expressed his condolences to Ahmed’s wife Anima and other family members, saying he hoped they would find the strength to cope with the loss.

“Rest in Peace, Siddique Bhai!” Sarma said.