'Our daughters are Assam’s future': Himanta on International Day of the girl child
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 11, said the state government was committed to empowering girls through education, opportunities, safety and support, describing them as the state’s future.
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 11, said the state government was committed to empowering girls through education, opportunities, safety and support, describing them as the state’s future.
In a post on X marking the International Day of the Girl Child, Sarma said every girl carries dreams and possibilities and deserves the support to realise her potential.
“Our daughters are Assam’s future. We will always stand with them,” he wrote.
The chief minister’s message comes amid concerns over the safety of young women, including the death of Assamese student Himashree Boro in Andhra Pradesh.
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