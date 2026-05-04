“Our responsibility has increased”: Assam BJP Chief Dilip Saikia on NDA’s strong lead

As the BJP-led NDA maintained a strong lead in the Assam Assembly election trends, Dilip Saikia said the renewed public mandate has increased the party’s responsibility towards the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Saikia said the BJP government would continue to focus on development and good governance over the next five years.

“Our responsibility has increased. To serve the people of Assam, in the next five years, we will work towards development,” Saikia said.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the BJP’s strong performance, stating that Assam has witnessed significant growth under their leadership.

“The sensibility that the PM has for Assam is unique. Under Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has developed greatly. That is why people have once again voted for the BJP,” he stated.

Saikia further assured that the BJP would continue working to ensure better governance and public welfare across the state.

“We will try to provide them with good governance,” he added.