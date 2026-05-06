Out of 90 seats contested, BJP loses 8 — Here are the constituencies that went to the opposition

Despite securing a commanding victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party registered defeats in eight constituencies, revealing distinct pockets of resistance across the state.



The setbacks came largely in minority-dominated regions of Barak Valley, central and lower Assam, along with one prominent Upper Assam seat where regional forces remain entrenched.

The principal challenger, the Indian National Congress, accounted for four of these victories, while regional and minority-based parties such as the Raijor Dal, All India United Democratic Front, and All India Trinamool Congress split the remaining seats.

The scale of defeat in several constituencies was striking. In Samaguri and Dhing, the BJP candidates lost by margins exceeding one lakh votes, indicating strong consolidation of opposition votes. Similarly, Dalgaon delivered the party its worst setback, with a margin of over 1.3 lakh votes in favour of the AIUDF.

A notable feature of the results was the continued dominance of regional leadership in select pockets. In Sibsagar, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi retained his seat, underlining his sustained grassroots appeal in Upper Assam despite the BJP’s statewide surge.

In Barak Valley, the Congress managed to hold ground in Dhubri and Karimganj North, suggesting that the BJP’s expansion in the region still faces structural limitations. Meanwhile, lower Assam constituencies like Mandia and Birsing Jarua saw victories by AITC and Congress candidates, respectively, reflecting a fragmented but effective anti-BJP vote.

Below is a constituency-wise breakdown of the BJP’s defeats:

Constituency Winner Party Votes (Winner) BJP Candidate Votes (BJP) Margin Dhubri Baby Begum Congress 118,362 Uttam Prasad 49,654 68,661 Karimganj North Jakaria Ahmed Congress 122,356 Subrata Bhattacharjee 96,353 26,003 Samaguri Tanzil Hussain Congress 145,212 Anil Saikia 36,902 108,310 Dhing Mehboob Mukhtar Raijor Dal 131,182 Mukut Kumar Debnath 19,572 111,610 Dalgaon Mazibur Rahman AIUDF 147,555 Krishna Saha 17,079 130,476 Birsing Jarua Wazed Ali Choudhury Congress 113,901 Madhabi Das 8,083 105,818 Mandia Sherman Ali Ahmed AITC 113,480 Badal Chandra Arjya 9,801 103,679 Sibsagar Akhil Gogoi Raijor Dal 86,521 Kushal Dowari 69,249 17,272

Taken together, these results point to a clear electoral pattern: while the BJP has consolidated its dominance across large parts of Assam, it continues to face stiff resistance in constituencies with distinct socio-political dynamics—particularly those with high minority populations or strong regional leadership.