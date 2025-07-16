"Out on bail, dares me?" — Himanta slams Rahul Gandhi over 'jail' remark in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the social media platform X, reacting strongly to a remark allegedly made during a closed-door meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.

Quoting Rahul Gandhi’s reported statement — “Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail” — the Chief Minister accused the Congress MP of conveniently ignoring his own legal troubles.

“He came all the way to Assam just to say this, conveniently forgetting that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered across the country,” Sarma wrote.



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In a sarcastic sign-off, CM Sarma added, “My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day.”

The post comes amid heightened political activity in Assam, where the Congress is attempting to regroup and rally ahead of future elections.

CM Sarma, a former Congress leader himself, has frequently clashed with the Gandhi-led leadership since joining the BJP in 2015.