Rashida Khatun, a key accused in a high-profile narcotics case, has filed her nomination as an independent candidate for the member post of 5 No. Aironjongla, Part-III Gaon in the upcoming gram panchayat elections.

Her decision to enter the electoral fray has sparked widespread public criticism, with many questioning the ethics and legality of her candidacy.

Khatun is the prime accused in Dhubri Sadar Police Station Case No. 119/2025, registered under Sections 21(a), 22(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case involves serious allegations of drug trafficking and distribution.

Her nomination from 70 No. Bhashani Char Gaon Panchayat has triggered sharp reactions from local residents, who have expressed shock and dismay. Many believe her move is an attempt to leverage political power to shield herself from legal consequences.

It must be mentioned that the South Salmara police arrested Rashida's husband Nur Alom Sheikh, a notorious drug peddler on April 20, and her husband's elder brother Kuddos Ali, today, April 22, highlighting the family's involvement in narcotics-related activities.

“It is deeply concerning that someone facing such serious drug charges is allowed to contest elections,” said a local resident who wished to remain anonymous. “This undermines the integrity of our electoral process and sends the wrong message to the community.”

The development has raised fresh questions about the eligibility criteria for election candidates and the role of the election commission in screening nominees with criminal records.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but public outcry continues to grow, with increasing calls for a thorough investigation into both Khatun’s candidacy and the progress of her legal proceedings. The controversy has added a new dimension to the already tense gram panchayat elections, highlighting growing concerns over the nexus between crime and politics in the region.