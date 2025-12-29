Over 1 kg fake gold biscuits seized, three arrested in Assam’s Kamrup

Police in Assam’s Kamrup district have arrested three people and seized more than 1 kg of fake gold biscuits during a vehicle check on December 28, officials said.

The recovery was made after Rangia police acted on a tip-off and intercepted a vehicle travelling towards Tamulpur district. Officer-in-charge Premankur Hazarika said the search led to the seizure of 1.4 kg of counterfeit gold biscuits.

“The fake gold was in the form of 90 pieces weighing 10 grams each and 100 pieces weighing 5 grams each,” Hazarika said.

Among those arrested are two men from Bokajan in Assam and one person from Rajasthan. Police also seized the vehicle used to transport the biscuits and three mobile phones.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way to determine the source and intended destination of the fake gold, police said.